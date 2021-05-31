Mark Henry signs with All Elite Wrestling

After a 24-year career with WWE, Mark Henry decided to venture into a new role and yesterday was unveiled as the latest signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer was introduced by Tony Schiavone as the newest commentator for the AEW Rampage show, which will debut in August on Friday nights at 10PM.

Henry will have a dual role and will serve as a coach as well within the promotion, but there was no mention that he was going to be part of the active roster.

The former World Heavyweight champion had been saying on the Busted Open Radio show that he was training for one more match. He last appeared on WWE television in January of this year when he was berated by Randy Orton during the Raw Legends Night episode.

His last match was in April 2018 at The Greatest Royal Rumble where he was one of the participants of the Rumble match.