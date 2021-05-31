Mansoor talks character changes in the works, WWE wanting him to bulk up

WWE officials want Mansoor to put on some size as they move forward with establishing his character on the RAW brand.

Mansoor noted in his latest ArabNews.com column that WWE officials said they want him to put on some muscle mass. He has been working with a new personal trainer, the same one used by WWE United States Champion Sheamus, to help bulk up.

It was noted that WWE officials are also working with Mansoor on his updated image, which includes a new theme song, and new logos.

“Every time you achieve a goal, you set a new one,” Mansoor wrote. “That is something I really believe in because if you stop trying to improve, you will decline. Now I have established where I am, the most important thing is to establish who I am.

“We are working on my image — new music, new logos etc. — because now I have been introduced, it is important to establish my character on the show. To do all of that on a huge stage such as RAW is a little intimidating, but very exciting.”

He continued, “I am growing, learning and having these huge life experiences, and it is bizarre to think about how crazy this journey has been. The transition from performing on NXT to performing on RAW or SmackDown is so big. To even appear on the show once puts you in such an exclusive club so I take it as a privilege. One of the things WWE said is they would like me to put on some muscle mass, and right now I am working with Sheamus’ personal trainer, who has been really helpful. I am counting my macronutrients and calories, and recording all of my reps and sets in the gym. It is crazy how much difference writing stuff down and tracking it makes.”

After working WWE 205 Live and WWE Main Event, building up a 49-match winning streak, the Saudi Superstar signed with the RAW brand earlier this month but lost his debut to Sheamus in a non-title bout. He has not appeared on RAW since then, but he did defeat Cedric Alexander in a Main Event match on May 20.

Mansoor noted in his new column that he was shocked, really happy, and delighted to get the chance to debut against The Celtic Warrior.

“I knew management were taking a look at me to see if I could perform at the level required for RAW, which goes out on national TV every week, meaning if you make a mistake it is amplified on such a huge scale,” he wrote. “I was shocked, but really happy, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to wrestle Sheamus — a guy I have been watching on TV since I was in high school — in my first match.”

WWE has not followed up on the Sheamus vs. Mansoor match on RAW as Sheamus has continued other programs with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo since then.

Mansoor signed with the company in 2018 and became the first-ever Saudi Arabia-born wrestler to have competed in WWE.

