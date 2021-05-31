LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens on the USA Network with a tribute video for Memorial Day. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro goes off. Corey Graves welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and newcomer Jimmy Smith. Graves introduces Smith and welcomes him. Smith says he’s excited to be here and his job is to honor the fans, the Superstars, and have some fun. They hype tonight’s show with a look back at last week and what led to tonight’s Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre match. Graves hypes the main event, which will see Elias and Jaxson Ryker challenge RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles. We see what happened last week to set up Reginald vs. Shayna Baszler for tonight.

– We go right to the ring as Mike Rome introduces The Miz and John Morrison for another must see edition of MizTV. They’re already in the ring and fans are booing some.

Miz gives himself a big welcome back intro, for his first appearance since losing to Damian Priest in the Zombies Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Miz apologies for that match and says, that match… that match… he shakes his head, that match… he was injured. For the first time in his illustrious career, he was injured. This goes with the previous report on the ACL tear. Morrison shows off the Drip Stick he’s brought, which is a pool water toy. Miz says while gone he’s had an epiphany, and that was that he had to get back to RAW because the show is going back on the road soon, and he knew everyone wants to see him live in person. The other part of his epiphany is how he realized he’s accomplished so much in his career, that he has to give back. Like helping Morrison or his guest tonight. He goes on and introduces Charlotte Flair. Out she comes to boos.

Flair heads to the ring as the announcers hype her match against RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at Hell In a Cell. Flair enters the ring and takes a seat. She asks what that smell is and it’s Morrison wearing garlic to save them from zombies, aliens and other things like that. They laugh at a non-joke on Flair becoming a 14-time champion and she asks if they’re done, calling them idiots. Flair goes on about how Ripley’s fairy tale is over, and that will turn to a nightmare as she sends Ripley to Hell in three weeks. The music hits and out comes Ripley.

Ripley enters the ring and says Flair can go to Hell. They face off and Miz tells them to calm down. Ripley and Flair take their seats now. Ripley goes on about how she will beat Flair and remain champion. Flair says Ripley couldn’t even beat Nikki Cross last week. Miz shows us a replay of last week’s Beat The Clock Challenge match with a 2 minute limit. Flair asks Ripley what makes her think she can beat her if she couldn’t beat Cross. The music interrupts and out comes Cross to a pop.

Cross apologizes for interrupting, adding that she is a big fan of MizTV and couldn’t wait any longer. Cross says she beat the RAW Women’s Champion last week and it would only be fair if she was the first person to challenge the winner of their match at Hell In a Cell. Flair says if life was fair, she would be champion right now. Ripley admits Cross earned her respect. They go on and Flair says she can beat Cross in one minute. Cross slaps Flair in the mouth. Flair says Cross is on, then calls her a little troll. We go to commercial.

