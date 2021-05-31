Eddie Kingston on Why He Believes He’d Quickly Get Fired By WWE If He signed with Them

While taking part in a Q&A session on AdFreeShows, Eddie Kingston was asked how he would handle working in WWE, which is a heavily scripted environment with little to no breathing space for most of its Superstars.

“I wouldn’t like it, but I’d do my job. I love this, it’s my passion, but it’s also my job. Whoever I’m working for, if they tell me ‘we need you to say whatever,’ I do it. I wouldn’t be happy, but I’d do it. I’d probably get in trouble and fired real quick because I’d slide in certain things about myself. My mother knew that and that’s why she said sign with AEW.”