Dr. Britt Baker dethrones Hikaru Shida to become new AEW Women’s champ

Hikaru Shida’s reign as AEW Women’s champion came to an end last night at Double or Nothing after a total of 372 days when Dr. Britt Baker took her crown.

Baker had a few cracks at the title since its inception but the dentist came up with the goods on the pay-per-view to dethrone the Japanese champion. The 17-minute match ended when Baker locked Shida in her Lockjaw finishing move and Shida tapped out.

She is now the 4th champion to carry the title following Riho, Nyla Rose, and Shida. Shida won the title at Double or Nothing last year after she beat Rose in a no disqualification, no countout match.

A new version of the AEW Women’s title was unveiled on the Friday edition of Dynamite.