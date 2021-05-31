5/31/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) defeated Brandon Tate and Brent Tate

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Jungle Boy about his Casino Battle Royale win, but Christian Cage interrupts. Cage tells Jungle Boy that he finally saw his desire, and tells him to go win the title. Matt Hardy interrupts and calls out Cage, and then Private Party attacks Cage. Jungle Boy dives out of the ring onto Private Party and Hardy, and helps Cage to his feet.

—

2. Leyla Hirsch defeated Robyn Renegade

3. Thunder Rosa defeated Reka Tehaka

4. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

—

Tony Schiavone interviews Dustin Rhodes about his Bullrope Match against Nick Comoroto, which is scheduled for this Friday’s Dynamite. Rhodes says Comoroto has awakened the beast, because he has the passion, while Comoroto doesn’t.

—

5. Nyla Rose and The Bunny (w/Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, The Blade, and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Big Swole and Red Velvet

—

Alex Marves interviews Joey Janela. Janela says Adam Page chipped his teeth last week, and Marvez asks Janela why he didn’t have Sonny Kiss’ back last week. Janela says he had a bad migraine and then invites Marvez to talk football stuff.

—

6. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) defeated Jack Evans (w/Angelico)

7. Tay Conti defeated Ashley D’Amboise

8. Jungle Boy (w/Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) defeated JD Drake (w/Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)