5/28/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

May 31, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew a 1,755,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, a new low on FOX. That was 55,000 viewers down from the previous week’s overnight numbers. When final numbers came in, the last Smackdown pulled in 1,933,000 viewers.

No hourly breakdown of numbers are available but the show did 0.4 in the 18-49 demo, which also matches a new low with the May 14 episode. The NBA Playoffs, head-to-head with Smackdown, dominated the night in numbers.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

