WWE Confirms New Original Programming for Peacock & The Network
WWE will be bringing some new original programming content to the Peacock and WWE Network in June, including a new edition of WWE Untold on The Nexus and more. Also, Steve Austin will be interviewing WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for Broken Skull Sessions.
The Mick Foley episode of Broken Skull Sessions does not yet have an air date. You can see the rundown below. Also, here is the current list of programming air dates for Peacock:
June 2nd – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode One
June 3rd – Miz and Mrs. Season Two (20 Episodes)
June 6th – WWE The Day Of: The Mysterios Make History
June 9th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Two
June 13th – WWE Untold: The Nexus
June 16th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Three
June 20th – WWE The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Hell in a Cell
June 23rd – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Four
June 27th – Making WWE: Building The Spectacle
June 30th – WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams: Episode Five
Which show can YOU not wait to stream in June?! cc: @peacocktv pic.twitter.com/3B5ybx7VWP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 28, 2021