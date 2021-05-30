ROH TV #506 Report

Welcome to Ring of Honor Television as we come to you from Baltimore, Maryland.

Our host for the show is Quinn McKay. The commentators for the night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman (Kenny King joined commentary for the main event). Bobby Cruise is the voice for the evening. Officials for the event are Joe Mandak & Todd Sinclair.

The show opens up with a recap of The Foundation retaining the ROH World Tag Team Titles against the OGK last week. Quinn McKay then is backstage ready to interview them as Williams is ready to lay down and get some ice on his back. He gives the OGK credit because they gave them the fight of their lives as when Taven is fully healthy then come back for more. He then says it was a great match but it wasn’t pure and for now on when you see these titles they’ll defend them in Pure Rules matches. They’ll rebuild this company brick by brick.

Quinn McKay then officially welcomes us to this week’s episode as she runs down the card for the night.

Match #1: LSG defeated Joe Keys with a Crucifix roll-up to earn a spot into a Pure or Television Title Top 5 rankings.

After the match McKay asks LSG which division he wants to enter into. He says he believes in Joe Keys and what the Foundation stands for so he’ll enter into the Pure Division.

We then see a recap of when Silas Young turned on Josh Woods at 19th Anniversary and then their matchup from a few weeks ago as Young pinned Woods. McKay is then seen interviewing Young as he said this would’ve never gone another way. She then says he cheated and he accuses her of being a Josh Woods Fangirl. Woods then shows up and says I knew you couldn’t beat me one on one. Silas then says he’ll beat him in a Pure Rules match and then Woods laughs and says I’ll like to see that. Then we see next week that they’ll go at it in a Pure Rules match.

A video package of past highlights airs as it closes with saying that Survival of the Fittest begins next week.

VLNCE UNLTD and the The Foundation both cut promos on one another.

Match #2: VLNCE UNLTD (Homicide, Chris Dickinson, Tony Deppen & Brody King) defeated The Foundation (Rhett Titus, Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal & Tracy Williams) as King pinned Lethal after hitting his finisher. After the match VLNCE UNLTD stand around Lethal in the ring as Foundation members try to get to him and they finally let them roll him outta the ring. They then taunt them as their music plays.

Rey Horus & Flamita will start off the Survival of the Fittest next week as they go at it in the first round.