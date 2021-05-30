Less than 500 seats available for Double or Nothing

Less than 500 tickets remain available for tonight’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view at The Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW is reverting to its old pre-pandemic stage and setup and the facility is fully open with no more pods required for social distancing.

Ticketmaster.com has tickets left ranging from $49.75 going up to $248.75 plus fees. A good portion of the 500 seats left are being resold so for all intents and purposes, those are already tickets sold for AEW which will contribute to a sure sell out by the time the event starts.