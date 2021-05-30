Double or Nothing 2021 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, AEW presents Double or Nothing on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

The Inner Circle vs The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match with the stipulation that if The Inner Circle lose, they must disband; Kenny Omega vs Pac vs Orange Cassidy in a three-way match for the AEW World title; Hikaru Shida vs Dr. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s title; Miro vs Lance Archer for the TNT title; The Young Bucks vs Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW World Tag Team titles; Adam Page vs Brian Cage; Sting and Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page; Cody Rhodes vs Anthony Ogogo; 21-man Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW World title shot; and Serena Deep vs Riho for the NWA Women’s title in the Buy-In show.

The participants in the Casino Battle Royale are Anthony Bowens, Brian Pillman Jr., Christian Cage, Colt Cabana, Dustin Rhodes, Evil Uno, Griff Garrison, Isiah Kassidy, Jungle Boy, Lee Johnson, Marq Quen, Matt Hardy, Matt Sydal, Max Caster, Nick Comoroto, Penta El Zero M, Powerhouse Hobbs, Preston “10” Vance, QT Marshall, and The Blade.

Double or Nothing will air on traditional pay-per-view as well as on B/R Live and FITE TV for International viewers.



Note: Join us tonight for LIVE coverage of tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV