AEW has signed the tag team, Bear Country, and Mark Sterling to new contracts.

Sterling first appeared last year as MJF’s lawyer during his feud with Jon Moxley. Earlier this week, he partnered up with Jade Cargill to be her manager going forward.

Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson debuted for AEW back in December, and have regularly appeared on both Dark and Dark: Elevation. The duo was also involved in the Casino Tag Team Royale at AEW Revolution.