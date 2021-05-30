AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Coverage

The Buy In

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from a sold-out Daly’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Matt Hardy and the Hardy Family are backstage. Hardy says he is going to win the Casino Battle Royale tonight, because the HFO have the advantage tonight. He says if Private Party help him win, he will cut their fees down to 15%.

—

The video package for the feud between Hikaru Shida and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. airs.

—

NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho

They lock up and Deeb applies a side headlock. Riho delivers a few elbows and sends Deeb away, but Deeb drops her with a shoulder tackle. Riho comes back for a dropkick, but Deeb dodges it. Riho extends her hand for a handshake, but Deeb slaps her across the face. Riho slaps her back, but Deeb delivers shots to Riho’s midsection, followed by uppercuts. Riho dodges a clothesline and dropkicks Deeb into the corner. Riho delivers a running knee strike and goes up top. Riho connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb comes back, but Riho dodges her strikes and goes for a roll-up. Deeb holds on and goes for the Serenity Lock, but Riho gets to the ropes. Deeb drops Riho with a dragon screw leg-whip, and then catapults her into the bottom rope. Deeb delivers a few uppercuts and follows with an elbow strike. Deeb gouges Riho’s face and stomps her into the mat. Deeb delivers more uppercuts and applies an abdominal stretch. Riho gets free, but Deeb switches into a side headlock. Riho gets free again and sends Deeb into the corner. Riho charges, but Deeb locks in a Front Chancery through the ropes.

Deeb drapes Riho’s neck over the middle rope and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Deeb applies an inverted Gory Special and backs Riho into the corner. Deeb sets Riho up top and goes for a suplex. Riho fights out and knocks Deeb to the mat. Riho connects with the double stomp and delivers strikes in the corner. Riho takes Deeb down with a hurricanrana, and then sends her into the middle rope. Riho delivers the Tiger Feint Kick and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb comes back and locks in a flying octopus hold, and then turns it into a Front Chancery. Riho counters into a front suplex and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Riho kicks Deeb in the chest and goes for the double stomp again, but Deeb moves. Deeb delivers another dragon screw leg-whip, this one in the ropes. Deeb drops Riho with a twisting neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back with kicks to Deeb’s chest, but Deeb comes back with a double dragon screw leg-whip. Deeb delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out once more.

Deeb goes for the Detox, but Riho counters with a back-body drop. Riho delivers a knee strike in the corner, and then drops Deeb with a dragon suplex. Riho delivers the double stomp and goes for the running knee, but Deeb counters into a single-leg crab. Riho makes it to the ropes, but Deeb drops her with an inverted dragon screw leg-whip. Deeb goes for Detox, but Riho rolls through and gets a roll-up for two. Deeb grabs Riho’s leg and slams her knee into the mat repeatedly. Deeb locks in the Serenity Lock and Riho taps out.

Winner and still NWA World Women’s Champion: Serena Deeb

—

Footage from the AEW Fan Fest from this weekend airs.

—

Excalibur and Schiavone run down the card for Double or Nothing 2021, and then the video package for the feud between The Young Bucks and Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley airs.

—

Taz and Jim Ross join the commentary team to close out The Buy In.

—

Double or Nothing



Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Page delivers forearm shots to Cage, but Cage shoves him away a few times. Page kicks Cage in the face, but Cage comes back with a few shots of his own. Cage slams Page into the turnbuckle and goes for the Drill Claw, but Page counters and slams Cage to the mat. Page clotheslines Cage to the floor, but Cage pulls him out and slams him into the barricade. Cage tosses Page back into the ring, but Page comes right back with a dive. Page goes for another dive, but Cage catches him and power bombs him into the ring post. Cage throws Page into the barricade again and tosses him back into the ring. Cage kicks Page in the face and backs him into the corner. Cage drives his shoulder into Page a few times, but Page comes back with right hands. Cage delivers a knee strike and chokes Page over the top rope. Cage slams Page into the corner and picks him up to do curls with him. Cage goes for a fall-away slam, but Page counters into a crucifix bomb. Page goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Page goes for a lariat, but Cage comes back with one of his own and drops Page. Cage picks Page up, but Page fights him off and clotheslines him to the floor.

Page goes up top and takes Cage down with a moonsault. Page rolls Cage back into the ring and goes up top. Cage cuts him off and picks him up, but Page counters with elbow strikes. Page takes Cage down with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Page kicks Cage in the face, but Cage comes back with a kick of his own. Cage brings Page back into the ring, but Page gets free. Page delivers a right hand and trips Cage up. Page goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Page goes for Deadeye, but Cage counters with an elbow strike. Cage knees Page in the midsection and drops him with a swinging neck-breaker. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage delivers an uppercut and an enzuigiri in the corner. Page comes back with an elbow strike, but Cage grabs him and drapes him over the top rope. Cage goes to the stage, but Page takes him down. They get back into the ring and Cage drops Page with a super plex from the top. Cage goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Cage sets up for a Buckshot Lariat, but Page dodges it and slams Cage to the mat. Page goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out.

Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Cage blocks it and drops Page with a power bomb. Cage delivers a Buckle Bomb and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Ricky Starks and Hook run out and Starks slides the FTW belt in the ring. Cage shoves it back out and says no. Cage sends Page to the apron, but Page comes back with the Buckshot Lariat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Adam Page

-After the match, Cage storms out of the ring as Hook and Starks try to talk to him.

—

The video package for the feud between The Young Bucks and Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley airs.



AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) (w/Brandon Cutler and Don Callis) vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston

Moxley and Kingston attack The Bucks during their entrance. Moxley fights with Matt on the floor and Kingston and Nick go at it in the ring. Nick gets free of Kingston and he and Matt attack Moxley. Kingston comes back and all four men brawl on the floor. Moxley slams Matt into the barricade, and Kingston does the same to Nick. Cutler sprays off Nick, but Kingston and Moxley get Cutler in the ring. Kingston and Moxley drop him with Violent Crown, and The Bucks come back in and the bell finally rings.

Kingston drops Nick with a knee lift in the ring as Moxley sends Matt over the barricade. Kingston goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Moxley tags in and he and Kingston drop Nick with a double shoulder tackle. Matt gets in the ring, but Kingston and Moxley double team Nick behind the referee’s back. Kingston and Moxley continue the double team, and then Kingston drops Nick with an FTO. Kingston goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out. Kingston drops Nick in the corner, but Matt provides a distraction and Nick thumbs Kingston in the eye. Matt comes in and dropkicks Moxley to the floor. The Bucks deliver double kicks to Kingston in the corner and Nick tags back in. The Bucks drop Kingston with a double back elbow and Nick does some Macho Man mannerisms. Kingston drops Nick over the top rope, but Nick comes back with a shot as Matt slams Moxley into the barricade. Matt tags in and delivers shots to Kingston. Matt takes Kingston to the mat and runs the ropes, but Moxley pulls Matt to the floor and drops him with a clothesline. Nick rolls Matt back into the ring to make the tag. Nick comes off the ropes, but Kingston catches him and delivers an exploder suplex.

Moxley and Matt tag in and Moxley takes control. Moxley dropkicks Matt into Nick, and then drops Nick to the mat. Moxley delivers a suplex to Matt, and then drops him with a pile driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Moxley locks in the Bulldog Choke, but Nick kicks him in the face. Moxley drops The Bucks with a double DDT and clotheslines them in the corners. Moxley drops Matt with a back-body drop. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows come to ringside. Kingston takes out Gallows, and Frankie Kazarian takes out Anderson. Matt sprays Moxley in the face with the aerosol spray and then hits him in the head with the can. Matt goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Moxley has been busted open from the can. Nick tags in and The Bucks deliver the Meltzer Driver on the entrance ramp. Matt tags in and Moxley gets back into the ring. Matt stomps on Moxley and goes after the cut on his head. Nick tags in and comes off the ropes with a senton as Matt holds Moxley. Nick goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Nick stomps on Moxley, and Matt comes in for kicks to Moxley’s back. The Bucks take turns kicking Moxley in the back and Matt goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

Nick chokes Moxley on the apron as Kingston gets in the ring. Nick tags in and The Bucks deliver shots to Moxley. Moxley fights back, but The Bucks beat him down. Moxley fights back and takes The Bucks down with a double suplex. Kingston tags in and delivers shots to The Bucks. Kingston takes Nick down, and then chops Matt repeatedly in the corner. Nick comes back with a superkick to Kingston’s knee, and then The Bucks drop Kingston to the mat. Matt goes for the cover, but Kingston kicks out. Nick tags in and goes for a senton, but Kingston gets his knees up. Moxley tags in, but The Bucks meet him with double superkicks. The Bucks go for More Bang for Your Buck, but Moxley blocks it. Kingston gets involved, but Nick sends him to the floor. Nick hits a 450 splash on Moxley and Matt goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. The Bucks go for More Bang for Your Buck again, but Kingston pulls Nick to the floor. Kingston and Moxley go for Violent Crown on Matt, but Nick pulls Kingston to the floor. The ref takes a shoe from Kingston, but Moxley and Kingston use another one in a Doomsday Device. Moxley goes for the cover on Matt, but Nick breaks it up.

Nick drops Kingston with a knee strike, and then Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift on Nick. Nick gets free and locks Moxley in a Sharpshooter. Kingston breaks it up and drops Maty with a back drop driver. Nick drops Kingston and a kick and then Moxley drops Nick with a Paradigm Shift. Moxley goes for the cover, but Matt breaks it up. Moxley delivers headbutts to Nick, but Nick goes over the apron and kicks Kingston. Moxley locks in a sleeper, but Matt gets involved and The Bucks double superkick Moxley. Moxley comes off the apron with a double lariat, but The Bucks comes back with more superkicks. Nick goes for the Moxley, but Moxley kicks out. The Bucks deliver more superkicks, and then deliver them to Kingston as well. Matt tags in and The Bucks hit the BTE Trigger. They hit a few more BTE Triggers and Matt gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

—

Paul Wight joins the commentary team for the next match.



Casino Battle Royale; winner earns a future AEW World Championship Match: 10 vs. Anthony Bowens vs. Aaron Solow vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Christian Cage vs. Colt Cabana vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Evil Uno vs. Griff Garrison vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. Jungle Boy vs. Lee Johnson vs. Marq Quen vs. Matt Hardy vs. Matt Sydal vs. Max Caster vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Serpentico vs. Lio Rush

Cage, Hobbs, Sydal, Rhodes, and Caster are the first five to enter. Rhodes tries to eliminate Caster immediately, but Caster holds on. Hobbs goes after Cage, but Cage and Rhodes double team him. Caster sends Sydal into the ropes and eliminates him. Rhodes sends Hobbs over the top, but Hobbs holds on. Cage goes after Caster and tosses him out for the elimination. The next five to enter are Hardy, Kassidy, 10, Comoroto, and Serpentico. Hardy and Kassidy try to attack 10 on the stage, but 10 takes them both down. Luther drags Serpentico to the ring and tosses him in, but 10 attacks him and easily eliminates him. 10 and Comoroto exchange shots, and 10 drops him with a spine-buster. 10 tries to eliminate Comoroto, but Comoroto comes off the ropes with a clothesline. Rhodes eliminates Comoroto and 10. Comoroto hits Rhodes with the cowbell and Hobbs eliminates Rhodes. Cage drops Hobbs with the Killswitch as Hardy gets into the ring. Kassidy gets in as well and tags Cage down. The next five to enter are Garrison, Pillman, Cabana, Bowens, and Penta. Varsity Blonds go right after Hardy and Kassidy as Cage rolls to the floor. Penta superkicks Bowens and goes after everyone else.

Cabana gets eliminated by Kassidy, and then The Blonds double team Bowens. Bowens is eliminated, as is Garrison. Hobbs is on the floor as well, but he has not been eliminated. Hardy and Kassidy attack Penta and Pillman, but Pillman comes back with a shot to Hardy. Penta delivers more shots and chokes Hardy in the corner. Pillman comes off the ropes with a double sledge to Kassidy. The next five to enter are Jungle Boy, Quen, Solow, Uno, and Johnson. Pillman is eliminated by Private Party as Penta drops Jungle Boy with a few Slingblades. Uno goes after Hardy as Johnson eliminates Solow. Hardy eliminates Johnson after that. Uno drops Kassidy with a Flatliner and then sends Penta into the ropes. Penta comes back with a kick to Uno’s face and eliminates him. Jungle Boy eliminates Penta as Hobbs gets back into the ring. Cage gets back into the ring as well as Hobbs takes out Private Party. Hobbs knocks Hardy down and throws Jungle Boy across the ring. Hobbs shoves Cage into the corner and charges, but Cage dodges and eliminates Hobbs. Cage, Jungle Boy, Private Party, and Hardy are left in the ring.

The HFO attack Cage and Jungle Boy and use the numbers advantage. The Joker is revealed to be Lio Rush. Rush takes out Private Party, and then drops Hardy with a Stunner. Rush tries to eliminate Quen and Kassidy, but Hardy eliminates him. Hardy and Private Party attack Cage and Jungle Boy again. Hardy drops Jungle Boy with a Side Effect, but Jungle Boy comes back with a clothesline. Kassidy is eliminated by Jungle Boy, and then Cage eliminates Quen. Hardy tries to get Cage to help him against Jungle Boy, but Cage eliminates Hardy instead. Cage tries to eliminate Jungle Boy, but Jungle Boy fights back and backs Cage into the corner. Jungle Boy sets Cage up top, but Cage fights back. Jungle Boy delivers an enzuigiri, but Cage comes back with an inverted neck-breaker. Cage goes for a Spear, but Jungle Boy picks him up and tries to eliminate him. Cage delivers elbow shots and tosses Jungle Boy to the apron. Jungle Boy grabs Cage and brings him to the apron. Jungle Boy kicks Cage, but Cage comes back and tries to shove Jungle Boy into the ring post. Jungle Boy slides around and eliminates Cage.

Winner: Jungle Boy

-After the match, Marko Stunt and Luchasaurus get into the ring and celebrate with Jungle Boy. Cage gets back into the ring and pulls Jungle Boy in for a hug before leaving.

—



Anthony Ogogo (w/QT Marshall) vs. Cody Rhodes (w/Arn Anderson)

Rhodes goes after Ogogo’s arm, but Ogogo gets to the ropes. Rhodes kicks Ogogo in the midsection and delivers an uppercut. Ogogo comes back with a punch to the midsection and then delivers an Olympic Slam. Ogogo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Ogogo shoves Rhodes into the corner and charges, but Rhodes dodges and takes Ogogo down with a power slam. Rhodes knees Ogogo in the midsection, but Ogogo comes back with a kick to Rhodes’ chest. Ogogo goes for the punch again, but Rhodes drops him with a single leg take down. Rhodes sends Ogogo to the floor and goes for a dive, but Ogogo counters with a forearm shot. Ogogo drops Rhodes with a German suplex. Ogogo kicks Rhodes in the midsection and drops an elbow. Ogogo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Ogogo gouges Rhodes’ eye and delivers an uppercut in the corner. Ogogo drops Rhodes with a lariat and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Marshall delivers a cheap shot to Rhodes and Ogogo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Anderson goes after Marshall with a chair, but Marshall backs away. Ogogo goes for an elbow drop, but Rhodes dodges it.

Ogogo comes back and slams Rhodes to the mat. Ogogo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Ogogo slams Rhodes into the ropes as Marshall tells the referee that Ogogo has been busted open. Ogogo goes for punches, but Rhodes dodges them and takes out his knee. Rhodes drops Ogogo with a bulldog and follows with the Cody Cutter. Rhodes puts Ogogo up top and delivers shots. Ogogo comes back with a shot to the midsection and knocks Rhodes down with a shot to the face. Ogogo goes up top and hits a frog splash. Ogogo goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Ogogo uppercuts Rhodes int he corner and comes off the ropes, but Rhodes comes back with a dropkick. Rhodes locks in the Figure Four, but Ogogo counters with a left jab. Rhodes’ shoulders are on the mat, but he gets up at two. Rhodes comes back with a headbutt and goes for Cross Rhodes, but Ogogo comes back with a punch to the midsection. Ogogo delivers a headbutt and goes for the cover, but Rhodes’ hand is under the ropes. Ogogo hits a pump handle slam and goes for the cover, but Rhodes kicks out. Ogogo goes for the Guv’nor’s Hammer, but Rhodes counters. Rhodes hits the Vertebreaker and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

—

Footage of Miro laying out Jake Roberts with a body shot at the Fan Fest last evening is shown.

—



AEW TNT Championship Match: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

Archer attacks Miro on the stage and gets him in the ring as the bell rings. Archer walks the ropes and drops Miro with a moonsault. Archer goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. They go to the floor and Miro takes advantage. Miro slams Archer into the barricade, but Archer comes back and slams Miro through a table with a spine-buster. Archer tosses Miro back into the ring, but Miro rolls back out. Archer charges at Miro, but Miro suplexes him over the barricade. Miro suplexes Archer back to ringside and tosses him back into the ring. Miro stomps Archer in the corner, but Archer comes back and takes Miro down to the mat. Archer delivers a knee strike, but Miro comes back with a leg lariat. Miro delivers kicks to Archer’s chest, but Archer blocks the last one. Archer drops Miro with the Heller-Coaster and goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Archer goes for the moonsault, but Miro dodges it and delivers a roundhouse kick. Miro drops Archer with a roundhouse kick and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out. Miro fires up, but Jake Roberts comes to ringside with the snake. Miro drags Roberts into the ring and kicks Archer in the face.

Miro grabs the bag with the snake and throws it back up the tunnel. Miro goes for a shot on Roberts, but Archer grabs him and delivers a choke slam. Archer goes for the cover, but Miro kicks out. Archer puts Miro up top and they exchange shots. Archer grabs Miro and goes for the Blackout. Miro escapes and kicks Archer’s legs out. Miro sends Archer off the ropes, but Archer comes back with a Pounce that sends Miro to the floor. Archer rolls Miro back into the ring, but Miro kicks the middle rope into Archer. Miro suplexes Archer back into the ring and drops him with a thrust kick. Miro locks in Game Over, but Archer gets free. Miro delivers more shots to the back and locks in Game Over again and Archer passes out.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Miro

—

AEW’s next pay-per-view will be All Out. It will be on Sunday, September 5th from Chicago, Illinois.

—



AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (w/Rebel)

Shida and Baker exchange shots and Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Shida gets free. Shida goes for the knee strike, but Baker dodges it. They exchange roll-ups, and Shida slams Baker to the mat. Shida locks in a bow-and-arrow submission and then transitions into a body-scissors. Baker rolls over and gets a cover for two. Shida sends Baker off the ropes and goes for a dropkick, but Baker stomps the momentum and rolls to the floor. Shida goes to the floor, but Rebel gets in her face as Baker gets back into the ring. Baker cuts Shida off and chokes her in the corner. Baker takes Shida down, but Shida comes back and back Baker into the corner. Shida drops Baker with a dropkick and Baker rolls to the floor. Shida follows her out and slams her into the barricade. Shida sets up a chair for the knee strike, but Baker dodges it. Shida comes back and takes Baker and Rebel down with a cross-body. Baker comes back with a kick and rolls Shida into the ring. Baker delivers knee strikes and delivers a Curb Stomp. Baker puts on her glove and goes for Lockjaw, but Shida rolls out of the way.

Baker stomps on Shida and then delivers a butterfly suplex. Baker goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Baker kicks Shida in the face and goes for the cover again, but Shida kicks out once more. Baker delivers forearm shots, but Shida fires back with right hands. Shida drops Baker to the mat and delivers more right hands. Shida slams Baker into the turnbuckle and connects with a running knee strike. Shida follows with another knee strike, and then drops Baker with a third. Shida gouges Baker’s face and delivers a knee strike to the back of Baker’s head. Shida goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker fights back and they exchange shots. Shida delivers an enzuigiri, but Baker comes back with a swinging neck-breaker. Baker goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Baker goes for the Curb Stomp again, but Shida dodges it and goes for the Stretch Muffler. Baker makes it to the ropes and delivers a superkick. Baker drops Shida with a Slingblade and follows with an Air Raid Crash. Baker goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Baker goes for the Lockjaw and stops Shida from getting to the ropes. Baker locks it in, but Shida gets free.

Baker comes back with an elbow strike, but Shida comes back with a knee strike and a German suplex. Shida connects with a diving elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Shida puts Baker up top and picks her up, but Baker gets free. Shida comes back and drops Baker with a superplex. Shida goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out. Baker comes back with a roll-up for two, but Shida locks in the Stretch Muffler. Rebel grabs the title belt and gets on the apron, and Shida breaks the hold. Shida sends Baker into the ropes and Rebel accidentally hits Baker with the crutch. Shida rolls Baker up, but Baker kicks out. Shida delivers the Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out again. Rebel is rejected from ringside and Baker tries to hit Shida with the belt. Shida takes the belt, but Baker superkicks the belt into Shida’s face. Baker Curb Stomps Shida onto the belt and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Baker goes for the Lockjaw, but Shida rolls her up for two. Shida connects with a knee strike, and then another, and goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out.

Baker gets a crucifix cover for two, and then locks in the Lockjaw and Shida taps out.

Winner and new AEW Women’s World Champion: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

-After the match, Rebel comes back and celebrates with Baker. Tony Schiavone leaves the commentary booth and shares a hug with Baker by the tunnel.

—

PAC and Kenny Omega are shown warming up backstage, while Orange Cassidy sits on a chair while Best Friends warm up behind him.

—



Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Allin takes Page out with a dive, and then Sting slams Sky into the barricade. Allin slams the barricade into Page and delivers more shots to him. Sky and Sting brawl on the ramp, and then Sky drops him with a suplex. Sting pops back up as Sky celebrates and shoves Sky down onto Page. Sting takes out Sky and Page with a cross-body. The bell rings as Allin and Sky are in the ring. Sting slams Allin into Sky a few times, and then sends him into Page. Sting drops Sky with a bulldog and becomes the legal man. Sting wrenches Sky’s arm and tags Allin back in. Allin wrenches Sky’s arm and tags Sting back in. Sting delivers shots to Sky and tags Allin. Allin delivers a shot to Sky and works over Sky’s arm. Allin goes to the ropes, but Page trips him up. Sky drops Allin with a Cutter and tags in Page. Page throws Allin into the corner and tags Sky back in. Sky stomps on Allin and delivers a back-breaker. Page tags in and suplexes Allin and tags Sky back in. Sky sends Allin to the corner and taunts Sting, but Allin gets free and tags Sting in. Sting delivers shots to Sky and Page, but the referee didn’t see the tag and sends Sting out.

Sky tosses Allin back into the ring and tags Page in. Page throws Allin into the crowd and Sting goes to check on him. Sting gets Allin back into the ring to avoid the count out and Page drags Allin to the corner. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Allin kicks Sky and locks in a sleeper on Page. Page backs Allin into the corner, but Allin comes back with a Stunner. Sting tags in and drops Sky with a few shots. Sting sends Sky into Page and then the opposite corner. Sting delivers Stinger Splashes to both, and then sends Sky to the floor. Sting drops Page with a Code Red and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Allin tags back in and goes up top. Sky cuts Allin off, but Sting knocks Sky to the floor. Page chops Sting’s knee and slams Allin onto Sting. Page goes for the Ego’s Edge, but Sting breaks it up and locks in the Scorpion Deathlock. Allin locks in the arm-bar on Page, but Sky breaks it up. Sky locks in the heel hook on Allin, and Allin and Page slap each other in the face and gouge each other’s eyes. Sky tags in, as does Sting. They exchange shots and Sky kicks Sting’s knee a few times. Sting fires back and goes for the Stinger Splash, but SKy dodges it.

Sky goes for the Cutter, but Sting counters and hits the Scorpion Deathdrop for the pin fall.

Winners: Sting and Darby Allin

—

The video package for the feud among Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, and PAC airs.



AEW World Championship – Three-Way Match: Kenny Omega (c) (w/Don Callis) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC