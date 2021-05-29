Last night we saw Hikaru Shida being honored for her 377 day reign as the AEW Women’s World Champion. Tony Schiavone would then introduce the new AEW Women’s Title to her as he would put it around her waist. She would then cut a promo by saying that when she won the title there wasn’t any fans but now here you all are and this title is for all of you.

Britt Baker would then interrupt and she said that once she wins the belt, she will be the face of a whole new era. Much like the last era was defined by 3:16, the next will be known for D.M.D.

They’ll face each other this Sunday as Baker will try to win her first gold in AEW. You can see the highlights below.