Moose vs. Sami Callihan Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Moose and Sami Callihan will come to blows on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Friday that the two will face off in a singles match next week after they got physical with each other during their tag team match against the Good Brothers on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on AXS on Thursday, is:

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Moose vs. Sami Callihan

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

* Rohit Raju vs. Jake Something

* Before the Impact X-Division Iron Man Match: Josh Alexander vs. TJP