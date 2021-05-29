Eddie Kingston on His Reaction to Explosion at AEW Revolution

During a recent Q&A session with Ad Free Shows, AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston revealed his reaction to the infamous botched ending to the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution:

“I was already out….I was done. What went through my head was, ‘What the **** was that?’ That’s what went through my head. Then, I was calm in the back. I won’t give you inside baseball, that’s not my style, but I was real mad and people knew about it.”