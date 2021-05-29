Diana Michel
Real Name: Diana Michel
From: Georgia
Resides: Columbus, Georgia
Pro Debut: April 4, 2018
Biography
– Diana is a ring announcer, backstage interviewer & singer. She’s currently known for the promotion SHW.
– Before getting into wrestling Diana worked as a fitness instructor/trainer.
– April 4, 2018, Diana began working with the National Syndicate Wrestling as an interviewer.
– December 15th, Diana began ring announcing for Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild.
– September 28, 2019, Diana became a ring announcer for Pro Wrestling Circuit.
– December 6th, Diana would begin ring announcing for Southern Honor Wrestling.
– August 9, 2020, Diana became a ring announcer for Combat Wrestling League.
– Diana would be awarded the GWH 2020 Ring Announcer of the Year.