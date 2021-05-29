AEW Fan Fest kicks off today in Jacksonville ahead of Double or Nothing

AEW will host the first post-pandemic Fan Fest today as part of the Double or Nothing weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Activities will start at 12:30 and will run throughout the rest of the day. There will be two areas where fans can go to: Main Stage and Flex Field.

Main Stage will hold a Critical Botch event between 12:30PM and 2:30PM. Between 2:45PM and 3:45PM there will be live matches. An AEW Unrestricted Podcast live taping will start at 4PM and run till 5PM and then it’s the closing event at 5:15PM with the weigh-ins and press conference until 6:15PM.

The meet and greets will take place at Flex Field. Cody Rhodes, Kris Statlander, Christian Cage, and Darby Allin will be there from 12:30PM to 1:30PM. Thunder Rosa, The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy, and Miro will take over from 2PM to 3PM. And Hangman Page, Orange Cassidy, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, plus Hikaru Shida will be from 3:30PM to 4:30PM. These meet and greets will be located on tables one to four.

Tables five to seven will hold Bear Country, Red Velvet, and Top Flight from 12:30PM to 1:30PM. Ricky Starks, The Acclaimed, and Leyla Hirsch will be there from 2PM and 3PM, and Aaron Solow, Will Hobbs, and Varsity Blonds will meet fans between 3:30PM and 4:30PM.

A collection of AEW relics and artifacts and toys from Jazwares will also be displayed.