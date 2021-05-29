AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation yesterday before Dynamite and today during the Fan Fest in Jacksonville, Florida. The matches will happen after Double or Nothing, airing Monday and Tuesday on Youtube. Here are results, courtesy of Jacob Cohen and Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp.

AEW Dark: Elevation

* Thunder Rosa def. Reka Tehaka

* The Acclaimed def. The Tate Twins

* Leyla Hirsch def. Robyn Renegade

* Varsity Blonds def. Chaos Project

* Nyla Rose & Allie def. Red Velvet & Big Swole

* Penta El Zero M def. Jack Evans

* Tay Conti def. Ashley D’Amboise

* Jungle Boy def. JD Drake

AEW Dark

* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) def. Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth

* Kris Statlander def. Robyn Renegade. Statlander’s mouth was busted open and she rubbed blood on her face.

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, 5) def. TH2 & Serpentico. Dark Order ran Luther off during the match.

* Red Velvet def. Diamante

* Jungle Boy def. Bear Bronson