WWE Studios head Susan Levison terminated from position

Susan Levison, the head of WWE Studios, was reportedly let go from her job as part of the latest corporate cuts that took place over the past week at WWE.

Levison was a Senior Vice President in the company and was hired in 2019 to lead WWE Studios. Prior to her arrival at WWE, she was the SVP of Alternative Programming at CBS Studios and was also a SVP at FOX Broadcasting.

A meeting was held with WWE staff to explain the decisions that they had to take. The Advanced Media Group, which was completely decimated, was absorbed by the television department which is headed by Executive Producer Kevin Dunn.

It is believed over four dozen employees were terminated from their WWE jobs.