Tony Khan sends video message to Nick Khan

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and issued a message to WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

As we’ve noted, it’s been reported by multiple sources that the WWE President has been negotiating with New Japan Pro Wrestling since late March or April, about WWE possibly becoming the exclusive North American partner for NJPW. The talks have also had to do with Daniel Bryan possibly working with NJPW. You can click here for our recent report on the WWE – NJPW talks. The AEW boss lashed out and said there’s room for just one Khan in the world of pro wrestling.

As seen in the video below, Tony Schiavone introduced Khan as they prepared for tonight’s Dynamite show on TNT, the go-home show for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

“Thank you very much Tony,” Khan said. “I appreciate it, Mr. Schiavone, and as we get ready to go live tonight on Dynamite on TNT, I just want to address, as ‘The Forbidden Door’, I read in the Observer today that New Japan Pro Wrestling has had talks with WWE’s President Nick Khan. Well, Nick, I have to say if you have been talking to New Japan Pro Wrestling for two months, you’ve gotten a lot done.

“Just in the last two weeks I’ve had Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita and Rocky Romero on AEW, I’ve reunited Roppongi Vice, I’ve had the New Japan IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley defend the title successfully on our show, retaining it, and I have future plans for New Japan Pro Wrestling for the US Title. So you must’ve really gotten a lot done in the two months, Nick, and in fact, I think there’s only room for one Khan in the wrestling business, Nick, and it’s me. It’s Tony Khan, it’s not some con-man from Connecticut. Have a fun show tonight, Nick. See you on Dynamite.”

Nick obviously has not responded to Tony as of this writing, and likely won’t.

NJPW currently has working relationships with AEW and Impact Wrestling. It was noted that nothing is happening right now with WWE and NJPW, so those working relationships will continue until a deal is reached, if a deal happens.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Tony’s full video below: