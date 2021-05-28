Shaq says he’s returning to the ring

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is apparently headed back to the ring for AEW soon.

Shaq was asked during Thursday’s edition of Inside The NBA on TNT about when he will be wrestling again.

“Soon. This summer,” he responded.

Shaq made his AEW in-ring debut on the March 3 Dynamite show, teaming with Jade Cargill for a win over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The finish saw Cargill pin Velvet, but the highlight of the match was Shaq going through tables.

Shaq made his pro wrestling in-ring debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE’s WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

There is no word yet on what AEW might have in store for Shaq’s return, but we will keep you updated.

