Shaq says he’s returning to the ring

May 28, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is apparently headed back to the ring for AEW soon.

Shaq was asked during Thursday’s edition of Inside The NBA on TNT about when he will be wrestling again.

“Soon. This summer,” he responded.

Shaq made his AEW in-ring debut on the March 3 Dynamite show, teaming with Jade Cargill for a win over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The finish saw Cargill pin Velvet, but the highlight of the match was Shaq going through tables.

Shaq made his pro wrestling in-ring debut in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE’s WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

There is no word yet on what AEW might have in store for Shaq’s return, but we will keep you updated.

(H/T to F4Wonline.com)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    May 28, 2021 at 10:57 am

    They should have him ‘poof’ out of an ambulance KAZAAM style!

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Diana Michel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal