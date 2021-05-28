Rumor: WWE wants Cardi B to host SummerSlam

WWE reportedly wants rapper Cardi B for SummerSlam this year.

As we’ve noted, WWE wants a big title match main event and a big name host for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to make it stadium-worthy. Word now via Fightful Select is that the company is hoping that they can bring in rapper Cardi B to host the pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on if WWE is negotiating a deal with Cardi B, but we will keep you updated.

WWE President & CEO Nick Khan confirmed to Forbes back in February that WWE had interest in working with Cardi B. That came after the rapper made several WWE tweets after being name-dropped on RAW, and then legitimately got into it with Lacey Evans on Twitter.

WWE announced today that SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21. The location will be announced on Saturday, June 5 but it’s believed that the show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more.