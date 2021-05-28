Ray Flores

Real Name: Rey Flores

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Biography

– Flores attended Columbia College Chicago from 2005-2009 as he mastered in Fine Arts – Radio, Television.

– Flores is a widely known commentator that not only commentates wrestling but boxing & mixed martial arts as well. Some of the promotions he has been a part of include the Triller Fight Club, Premier Boxing Champions, TGB Promotions, Mayweather Promotions, Banner Promotion, World Boxing Super Series, Warriors Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, Cotto Promotions, 8 Count Productions and various other mixed martial arts promotions.

– Over the past several years, Flores has been featured doing play by play commentary and ring announcing on Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, PPV, FS1, Showtime Sports digital platforms, DAZN, MSG, Setanta Sports, SKY Sports, BoxNation, the Active Channel, AXS TV, Galavision, and Telefutura. The 34-year old has called well over 100 world title fights over the course of his career.

– Ray also spent 5 years as a notable sports anchor for ESPN Radio Chicago from 2011-2016 before embarking on a full time career in combat sports announcing.

– Flores would also commentate for AAA.

– March 31, 2021, MLW announced fjd signing of Ray Flores.