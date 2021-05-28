New matches confirmed for Impact Against All Odds

May 28, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Two new matches have been announced for the Impact Wrestling Against All Odds pay-per-view.

Last night’s Impact saw Violent By Design talk about how they plan to take over pro wrestling. NJPW veteran Satoshi Kojima made his debut and responded by disagreeing, then issued a challenge to Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering. The match was confirmed for Against All Odds.

Rosemary vs. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo was also confirmed for Against All Odds after Rosemary pinned Purrazzo to win the 10-Knockouts tag team match.

Against All Odds will take place on Saturday, June 12 from Nashville. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus platform. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match
Moose vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match
Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering vs. Satoshi Kojima

