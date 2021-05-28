LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with The Usos backstage getting hyped for tonight’s ring return together. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns walks up and they calm down. He asks if they’re ready and they are. Reigns wants to know the game plan, the end game. Jimmy Uso says the plan is to win, this is how they’re going to make the family proud. Jimmy goes on and says he can’t wait to be on. Reigns says Jimmy has got it all figured out, and he is happy for Jimmy. Reigns wishes them good luck. Jimmy walks off and tells his brother let’s go. Reigns says Jimmy is going to need it. Jey continues looking worried about something. Reigns asks Jey what’s wrong and if Jimmy speaks for him now. Jey looks in deep thought. Jey says even though he’s with Jimmy tonight, Reigns knows he’s with him also. You know I’m with you, I’m with you. Reigns says maybe Jey should tell Jimmy that. A worried Jey walks off.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring.

The Street Profits vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups rain down on the stage as The Profits head to the ring to a pop. Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s show, which will include Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ford and Dawkins cut promos on The Usos now. The music interrupts and out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. This is their first match together since March 2020. Jimmy is wearing a knee brace on his left leg.

The two teams trade words on the mic now. Jimmy says the best damn tag team in the business is back, no matter how long he’s been gone for. Jey says he will drop The Profits if they say one more word about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns because this is family business and they put their nose in it. Jey says The Profits are on social media calling this a dream match, well welcome to the nightmare. Jimmy goes on about getting one step closer to being 7-time tag team champions. Dawkins says they aren’t stepping stones. Dawkins gives them props for how they used to run the tag team division, but says he and Ford run the division now. The Usos fire back and welcome The Profits to The Uso Penitentiary. The two teams drop the mics and face off in the middle of the ring, talking more trash to each other. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug the return to touring this summer. The bell rings and here we go with Jimmy starting off with Dawkins. Jimmy takes it to the corner and they hit the ropes. Dawkins levels Jimmy with two big shoulders. Ford tags in and Dawkins slams him on top of Jimmy for a quick pin attempt. Jimmy goes to the floor to regroup.

Jey tags in kicks Ford as they go to lock up. Jey beats Ford around and uppercuts him. Ford counters some offense and takes Jey down with an arm drag, then mocks The Usos while grounding Jey by his arm. The Profits hit the double team back suplex and Dawkins covers for a 2 count. Jey take sit to the corner and in comes Jimmy for a quick double team. Jimmy drops Dawkins again for another quick pin attempt. Jimmy drops a headbutt to the shoulder. Jimmy with more strikes but Dawkins drops him for a 2 count.

The Usos keep control and in comes Jey to keep Dawkins down. Jimmy tags back in for another quick double team. Dawkins blocks Jimmy with a deep arm drag. Ford tags in and hits a big dropkick. Jey runs in but he eats another big dropkick. The Profits clothesline The Usos over the top rope to the floor. Jey gets tossed over into the timekeeper’s area. Jimmy gets tossed over the announce table. Ford and Dawkins stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos turn it around. Jey pulls Ford out and launches him into the barrier. Jey goes back out and drives Ford into the barrier again as the boos continue. Jey with trash talk in Ford’s face. Jey brings it back in and hits a back suplex but no pin attempt as the trash talking continues. Jey keeps Ford down and talks more trash. Jimmy goes up and hits a big axe handle to Ford.

Jimmy grounds Ford as we see Reigns watching from backstage. Fans start rallying for Ford now with a “we want smoke!” chant. Ford tries to fight up and out but Jimmy nails a snap suplex for a 2 count. Jimmy drops Ford hard again then taunts Dawkins. Jey is back in now. Ford fights up from the mat but Jey drops him with ease. Jey applies a sliding chinlock, keeping Ford down with aggressive offense. Ford fights back and knocks Jimmy off the apron. He unloads on Jey and nails an enziguri for a big pop. Jimmy comes in but Ford nails another enziguri.

Dawkins is ready for the tag now. Ford leaps for the tag but Jey pulls Dawkins off the apron to the floor. Ford turns around to a big Samoan Drop from Jimmy. Ford kicks out just in time. We go back to commercial.

