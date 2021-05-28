Laynie Luck



Real Name:

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 134 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 10, 1992

Hometown: Kansas City, Kansas

Resides: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: July 25, 2015

Trained By: Dynamo Pro Wrestling Dojo & Michael Elgin

Finishing Move: The Uni-Cutter

Biography

– Laynie is nicknamed Party Unicorn & Too Turnt. She’s also known as Amber Lynn.

– July 25, 2015, Laynie would make her debut by teaming with Donnie Giovanni as they defeated Allie Kat & Comrade Silovic at a TCW event.

– September 12th, Laynie competed in a 3-Way Steel Cage for the RCW Angels Division Title.

– October 3rd, Laynie lost to Barbi Hayden at DWO In the Moody for a Fight 2.

– October 17th, Laynie lost to Baby Dumplins at MPX High Anxiety VI.

– November 7th, Laynie lost to Nikki Knight at IWR Terror Rising.

– March 4, 2016, Laynie lost to Jessica James at VIPX Death by Design.

– April 17th, Laynie competed in a 3-Way for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– May 15th, Laynie challenged Angel Blue for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– June 26th, Laynie lost to Claudia del Solis in the first round of the ACW 8th Annual Queen of Joshi Tournament.

– July 24th, Laynie challenged Angel Blue for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– July 31st, Laynie competed in a 4-Way for the IHWE Queen of the Ring Title.

– August 14th, The Blondetourage (Laynie & Allie Kat) defeated Delilah Doom & Jessica James at Inspire Pro Forever.

– August 28th, Laynie competed I a 6-Way Elimination for the ACW American Joshi Title.

– September 18th, Laynie lost a Loser Leaves ACW match to Angel Blue at ACW Evolution of the Revolution ’16.

– April 21st, Laynie lost to Amazing Maria in the first round of the CCW Women’s Tournament.

– May 6th, Laynie competed in a 5-Way at the Country Strong 2: A Lance Hoyt Benefit Show.

– June 10th, Laynie lost to Allie Kat at NOVA Pro Life is Like a Box of Chocolates.

– June 24th, Amber lost to Marti Belle at NWL KC.

– July 14th, Laynie defeated Lucy Mendez at the 3XW 12th Anniversary Show.

– August 11th, Laynie competed in a 4-Way for the MSWA Ladies Title.

– August 12th, Laynie competed in a Battle Royal for the vacant ROW Diamonds Title.

– September 22nd, Laynie competed in a 3-Way for the vacant LLL Women’s Title.

– October 27th, Laynie competed Faye Jackson at NOVA Pro Pumpkin Spice Lariats.

– November 24th, Laynie, Veda Scott, Sahara Se7en, Deonna Purrazzo & Allie Kat defeated Mia Yim, Faye Jackson, Brittany Blake & Team PAWG (Jordynne Grace & LuFisto) in a Elimination at NOVA Pro 11th Dimension.

– November 25th, Laynie lost to Allie Kat on Powerbomb.tv Wazzup.

– November 26th, Laynie, Nadi & Allie Kat lost to Solo Darling & Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) at WWR Tournament for Tomorrow.

– December 9th, Laynie defeated Hyaneyoung at ROW Christmas Chaos XII.

– December 14th, Laynie lost to Eric Priest at Kaiju Road to Valhalla.

– December 17th, Laynie lost to Hudson Envy at IHWE Jeremy’s Birthday Bash.

– January 6, 2018, Laynie defeated Karma for the EMERGE Women’s Title.

– January 14th, Laynie competed against Kylie Rae for the vacant Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– January 27th, Laynie defeated Valentina Loca at Kaiju Rise of the Monsters.

– February 2nd, Laynie won a 3-Way at 3XW Heart Punch 2.

– February 10th, Laynie defeated Jenna Lynn on ROW TV.

– February 17th, Laynie defeated Sahara Se7en at Ladies Night Out I.

– March 1st, Laynie lost to Amazing Maria at IWA Mid-South Opposite Sides of the Track.

– March 10th, Laynie defeated Machiko at NOVA Pro Rip Her to Shreds.

– March 17th, Laynie challenged Hyan for the ROW Diamonds Title.

– March 31st, Laynie & Brian Jace defeated Stan Stylez & Salina de la Renta at MPW Krossroads.

– April 14th, Laynie & Brian Jace defeated DC Hannon & Machiko at MPW Hollywood Dreams.

– April 20th, Laynie competed in the NOVA Pro Old Dominion Rumble.

– April 28th, Laynie & Mike Flannery defeated Jinx & Shawn Phoenix at Kaiju Pat Monix and the Book of Torment.

– May 5th, Laynie defeated Dick Justice at MPW Killing Time.

– May 12th, Laynie lost to Aja Perera in the first round of the MTW Making Towns Classic Tournament.

– May 18th, Laynie lost to Moxie Mollie at SCW Retaliation.

– May 19th, Laynie lost to Jordynne Grace at Ladies Night Out II.

– May 20th, Laynie competed in a 3-Way at Zelo Pro Cinco Del Zelo.

– July 21st, Laynie lost to Savanna Stone at Glory Pro Strike First.

– August 18th, Laynie defeated Machiko at Ladies Night Out 3.

– September 8th, Laynie lost to Kris Statlander in the first round of the QOC Heir to the Throne Tournament.

– September 14th, Laynie lost to Nikki Wolf at CSW Crucial Answer.

– October 5th, Laynie lost to Brooke Valentine in the finals of the 3XW Queen of Des Moines Tournament.

– October 7th, Just Peachy (Laynie & Kylie Rae) defeated Chronically Punkutal (Jordan Blade & Emma Lou) at FPW Memento Mori.

– October 19th, Laynie defeated Missa Kate at the CSW Hall of Fame Show.

– October 25th, Laynie defeated Shotzi Blackheart at Zelo Pro Halloween Survival.

– October 27th, Laynie defeated Hyan at FU Halloween Hijinx.

– November 3rd, Laynie defeated Savanna Stone at ZOWA We’re Live, Pal!

– November 17th, Laynie lost to Missa Kate at CSW Turbo Boost.

– November 21st, Laynie competed in a 3-Way at FU Black Eye Wednesday.

– December 14th, Laynie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance Too Legit to Quit.

– December 28th, Laynie challenged Hyan for the Sabotage Title in a Best Two out of Three Falls.

– December 29th, Laynie lost to Alex Gracia at ROW Christmas Chaos XIII.

– January 4, 2019, Laynie competed in a 4-Way at Zelo Pro Milwaukee Meltdown.

– January 18th, Laynie competed for the GPW Battle Royal Title.

– January 19th, Laynie defeated Blair Onyx for the vacant ZOWA Women’s Title.

– February 2nd, Laynie defended the title against Bucky Collins.

– February 8th, Laynie lost to Thunder Rosa at FU No Place to Hide.

– February 9th, Laynie challenged Hyan for the ROW Diamonds Division Title.

– February 16th, Laynie retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Savanna Stone.

– February 22nd, Laynie & Miranda Rites challenged Gosh Darn Millennials (Sierra & Vanessa Azure) for the CSW Tag Team Titles.

– March 2nd, Laynie, Rocky Radley & Dynamite DiDi lost to Samantha Heights, Diamante & Aerial Monroe at RONIN 21.

– March 16th, Laynie lost to Miranda Rites at CSW Offense Taken.

– March 28th, Laynie & Shotzi Blackheart lost to Brooke Valentine & Marti Belle at Journey Pro Rise Above.

– March 29th, Laynie competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– April 6th, Laynie defeated Sierra to retain the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– April 13th, Laynie defeated Elayna Black at FU Not Over on the Internet.

– April 20th, Laynie retained the ZOWA Women’s Title against Melanie Cruise.

– April 26th, Laynie lost to Shotzi Blackheart at SLA Ladies Night.

– April 27th, Laynie defeated Su Yung in a No DQ match at Ladies Night Out 6.

– April 28th, Laynie defeated Elayna Black at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Weed Street.

– May 11th, Laynie competed in a 3-Way in the MAW Women of Nations Cup.

– May 17th, Laynie won a 4-Way at Freelance Battle Royale.

– May 26th, Laynie competed in a 6-Way Scramble at IWTV The Midwest Mixtape.

– June 8th, Laynie defeated Elayna Black to retain the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– June 15th, Laynie lost to Thunder Rosa at FU Boiling Point.

– June 20th, Laynie challenged Britt Baker for the Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– June 22nd, Laynie competed in the NWP Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen Memorial Tournament first round 4-Way.

– July 12th, Laynie competed in a 4-Way Elimination at HMW Fight the Power.

– July 25th, Laynie & CJ Esparza defeated Brubaker & Elayna Black at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays 2.

– August 1st, Laynie & Missa Kate defeated Elayna Black & Shotzi Blackheart at Zelo Pro White Castle Wrestling Thursdays 3.

– August 15th, Laynie won a 4-Way to win the vacant Zelo Pro Women’s Title.

– August 17th, Laynie defeated Elayna Black in a Best Two out of Three Falls match to retain the ZOWA Women’s Title.

– August 23rd, Laynie defeated Miss Hannah at MAW American Money.

– August 29th, Laynie defended the Zelo Pro Women’s Title against Blair Onyx.

– August 31st, Laynie lost the ZOWA Women’s Title to Brooke Valentine.

– September 1st, Laynie defeated Max the Impaler to win the RISE Regional Rising Stars Tournament Midwest Bracket.

– September 14th, Laynie lost to KO Kendra at PWK Hardcore Sheninigans at Ochards Mall.

– September 20th, Laynie won a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance I Want to Believe.

– September 22nd, Laynie lost to Raychell Rose at New Texas Pro Infinity.

– October 19th, Laynie retained the Zelo Pro Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– November 1st, Laynie challenged Big Swole for the Phoenix of RISE Title.

– November 3rd, Laynie lost to Veda Scott at SHIMMER 117.

– November 9th, Laynie defeated Blair Onyx at ZOWA The Ultimate Ultimate.

– November 15th, Laynie defeated Skye Blue at FW Power Surge.

– November 21st, Laynie competed in a 3-Way at Journey Pro Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground.

– December 7th, Laynie lost to Kylie Rae at MAW Angels & Demons.

– December 13th, Laynie won a 6-Way Scramble at Freelance War is Inevitable.

– December 14th, Laynie won a 6-Way to win the FU Independent Title.

– December 21st, Laynie competed in a 3-Way at Glory Pro Unsanctioned II.

– January 10, 2020, Laynie defeated Elayna Black at Freelance 2020: A Freelance Odyssey.

– January 17th, Laynie defended the Zelo Pro Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– January 24th, Laynie challenged Malia Hosaka for the SDW Women’s Title.

– January 25th, Laynie competed in a 3-Way for the ZERO1 USA Women’s Title.

– February 6th, Laynie defeated Haley J at IWA Mid-South Heartbreak ’20.

– February 7th, Laynie competed in a 8-Way Scramble at Freelance Send in the Clowns.

– February 8th, Laynie retained the FU Independent Title against JJ Garrett.

– February 15th, Laynie defeated Brooke Valentine at MAW Heart of a Warrior.

– February 16th, Laynie, Kiera Hogan, Miranda Gordy & Brooke Valentine lost to Taya Valkyrie, Kara Noia, Elayna Black & Blair Onyx at HOW No Love Lost 3.

– March 6th, Laynie & Acid Jaz lost to Jesus Bryce & Elayna Black at Freelance Lucky Punks.

– August 15th, Laynie retained the Zelo Pro Women’s Title against Brooke Valentine.

– September 17th, Laynie & Missa Kate lost to Elayna Black & Blair Onyx at Zelo Pro Wrestling on Weed Street.

– October 10th, Laynie defended the FU Independent Title against Faye Jackson.

– October 17th, Laynie retained the Zelo Pro Women’s Title in a Best Two out of Three Falls match against Alex Gracia.

– April 9th, Laynie lost to GPA at Freelance/FU Chicago’s Secret Stash.

– May 1, 2021, Laynie lost the Zelo Pro Women’s Title to Jordynne Grace.

– April 28th, Laynie & Hyan wrestled Max the Impaler & Rok-C to a Time Limit Draw on ROH Women’s Division Wednesday.