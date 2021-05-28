Lawler: “WWE never forces anyone to be vaccinated”
In trying to be brief, my earlier tweet may have given the wrong impression. WWE never forces anyone to be vaccinated. Their new policy is, if you're fully vaccinated you no longer have to be tested or wear a mask at events. I hate the masks! I love the new WWE policy! pic.twitter.com/iQy09PscyT
Well, you have to give vaccine the chance to create antibodies. Any vaccine. So, I would rather not stop wearing masks after the jab.