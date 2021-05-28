Impact announces Iron Man match and more for next week

Next week’s “Before The Impact” episode will feature a historic title match as Josh Alexander defends the Impact Wrestling X Division Title in a 60-Minute Iron Man match for the first time. His opponent will be TJP.

This is the match that has received rave reviews from people in the locker room as of late. David Penzer called it one of, if not the greatest, match he’s seen in his 44 years in the business.

The TJP vs. Alexander match will begin on BTI, then will conclude on Impact Wrestling at 8pm ET.

Next week’s Impact will also feature NJPW star Satoshi Kojima making his in-ring debut against Deaner, Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju in a Tables Match, plus Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering challenging Knockouts Tag Team Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz in their rematch.