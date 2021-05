Ashley D’Amboise



Real Name: Ashley D’Amboise

Height:

Weight:

Date of Birth:

Hometown: New York

Pro Debut: 2021

Trained By:

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Ashley is a fitness instructor, yoga instructor, choreographer, dancer & she also attended Florida State University studying dance where she became a Bachelor in Fine Arts.

– 2019, Ashley competed in the NPC New York State Grand Prix.

– Ashley is nicknamed Jacked Carmella.

– April 21, 2021, Ashley lost to Penelope Ford on AEW Dark.