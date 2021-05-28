Alice Croft



Real Name: Alice Bodden

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 157 lbs.

Date of Birth: July 6, 1993

Hometown: Bottrop, Nordrhein-Westfalen (Germany)

Pro Debut: April 18, 2015

Retired: 2016

Trained By: Westside Dojo

Finishing Move: Rolling Neck Snap

Biography

– Croft also goes by Alice & her real name.

– April 18, 2015, Alice defeated Melanie Gray by DQ in her debut match at wXw More Than Wrestling Tour: Saarbrücken.

– April 26th, Alice competed in the Battle of Antwerp Battle Royal at wXw @ Antwerp Convention.

– May 9th, Alice lost to Melanie Gray at wXw More Than Wrestling Tour: Wickede.

– June 12th, Alice & Darksoul lost to Adam Polak & Melanie Gray at EPW Spring Rumble ’15 – Tag 1.

– June 13th, Alice defeated Melanie Gray at EPW Spring Rumble ’15 – Tag 2.

– August 8th, Alice & Axel Dieter Jr. lost to Melanie Gray & Karsten Beck at wXw Funding the Next Generation.

– September 19th, Alice defeated Melanie Gray by DQ at wXw 15th Anniversary Tour: Borken.

– Alice would retire at the end of the year due to a injury. In 2021, she has announced her attempt go return to the ring.

