Alex Kane

Real Name:

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 240 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: September 2018

Trained By: WWA4

Finishing Move: The Mark of Kane

Biography

– Alex is nicknamed the Suplex Assassin.

– June 26, 2020, Alex & William Huckaby defeated Austin Towers & Eric Silva at PSW.

– August 29th, Alex defeated Legatto Von at VCW.

– September 10th, Alex defeated Kavron Kanyon at VCW.

– September 25th, Alex defeated Legatto Von at VCW.

– October 3rd, Alex competed in a first round 3-Way of the ACTION Futures Showcase Tournament ’20.

– October 8th, Alex defeated Justin Fleaux at VCW.

– November 13th, Alex defeated Damyan Tangra at ACTION Friday the 13th.

– November 14th, Alex defeated David Ali at Anarchy Wrestling.

– December 11th, Alex defeated Erron Wade at ACTION Bangers Only. Alex also lost to Dominic Garrini on the same day at the event ACTION Friday Night Fights III.

– December 26th, Alex lost to Todd Sexton at Anarchy Hardcore Hell ’20.

– January 2, 2021, Alex defeated Vary Morales at WU.

– January 8th, Alex lost to Logan Creed at ACTION Matt the Mouth’s Mysteriously Meaty 29th Birthday Bash Extravaganza.

– January 9th, Alex defeated Dawson Kimbrell at VCW.

– January 16th, Alex defeated Christian Valor at VCW.

– January 23rd, Alex defeated Sal Rinauro at Anarchy Bunkhouse Rumble ’21. He would also compete in the Bunkhouse Rumble later in the event.

– February 2nd, Alex lost to Jake Logan at ACW/WWN Proving Ground S1 WK7.

– February 10th, Alex defeated Xavier Faraday on PPW No Hook.

– February 12th, Alex defeated Chase Holliday at ACTION Eyes on the Throne.

– February 17th, Alex defeated Alex Cluckey on PPW No Hook.

– March 4th, Alex defeated Nikeem Avent on PPW No Hook.

– March 10th, Alex, Calvin Tankman & Miles Morales defeated Ken Broadway, Myron Reed & Nikeem Avent on PPW No Hook.

– March 13th, Alex lost to Tyler Cullprett at SVW Rumors of War.a

– March 14th, Alex defeated Cole Radrick at SUP Are These Our Lives.

– March 19th, Alex defeated O’Shay Edwards at ACTION You Can’t Do That in a Wrestling Ring.

– March 31st, Alex defeated Freddie Hudson in a UWFi Rules match at PPW UWFi Rules Contenders Series S2 #2.

– April 1st, Alex won the SUP Incarnation Gauntlet.

– April 7th, Alex defeated Phoenix Kid in a UWFi Rules match at PPW UWFi Rules Contenders Series #3.

– April 9th, Alex won a 4-Way at ACTION/SUP Have Fun, Be Sad.

– April 16th, Alex defeated Brandon Williams at ACTION Oops, We Forgot to Buy An Anniversary Present!

– April 17th, Alex defeated Charlie Kruel at PPW/MidwestTerritory.com Pawcade ’21.

– April 28th, Alex defeated Max the Impaler in a UWFi Rules match at PPW UWFi Rules Contenders Series S2 #6.

– May 14, 2021, Alex defeated Orion Bishop at ACTION Boogie Nights.

– May 21st, Alex lost to Isaiah Broner in a UWFi Rules match at PPW Terminal Combat.