Alex Kane signs with MLW

Round 2 of the 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Alex Kane being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at:

“The Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and will make his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

“Alex Kane is a blue chip athlete and one we’re excited to see showcase his vast arsenal of suplexes and ferocity in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “With Dan Lambert guiding Alex’s promising career, I expect the newest American Top Team fighter to be an impact player in MLW for years to come.”

Alex Kane’s bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/alex-kane-2/.