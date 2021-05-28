AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.
Dynamite will air in a special 10pm timeslot tonight due to the NBA airing on TNT.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* A celebration of The Inner Circle and their best moments, hosted by Eric Bischoff
* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge
* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page
* Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth
* Hikaru Shida celebrates her one year anniversary as AEW Women’s World Champion
* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot in the Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing
* TNT Champion Miro defends against Dante Martin
Stay tuned for more on Dynamite