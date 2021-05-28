AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Dynamite will air in a special 10pm timeslot tonight due to the NBA airing on TNT.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* A celebration of The Inner Circle and their best moments, hosted by Eric Bischoff

* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

* Hikaru Shida celebrates her one year anniversary as AEW Women’s World Champion

* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot in the Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Dante Martin

Stay tuned for more on Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.