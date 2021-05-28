5/28/21 AEW Dynamite Live Coverage

All Elite Wrestling is coming to you live at Daily’s Place in Florida with a jam packed audience as this is the go home edition of Friday Night Dynamite as Double or Nothing is live this Sunday.

Commentators for the night are Excalibur, Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone. Justin Roberts will be the ring announcer for the night.

Match #1: Darby Allin (w/ Sting) defeated Cezar Bononi (w/ JD Drake, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth) as Darby scored the pinfall after hitting the Coffin Drop. After the match Darby grabs the mic and calls out Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky because he’s ready to go tonight. Sky & Page then come out and say you’d like that wouldn’t you? You expect us to come down there in our fancies? Grow up, they finish with saying they’ll beat them this Sunday. Then Bononi, Drake, Nemeth & Avalon jump Darby & Sting behind and then Sky & Page run down to join the attack. The Dark Order then run out to the aid of Sting & Darby. They then all fist bump one another as the fans seem to love it.

The weigh in for the Anthony Ogogo & Cody Rhodes match this Sunday as the host is Paul Wight. The Factory accompanies Ogogo and then the Nightmare Factory & family accompany Rhodes. Rhodes weighed in at 218 lbs and Ogogo weighed in at 219 lbs. Wight starts to say the official results but QT Marshall interrupts and tells the audience that Ogogo weighs more so he’ll win Sunday. They then both try to get the crowd pumped up but they keep booing Ogogo. Both groups seem to leave peacefully as Cody addresses the fans and tells them to enjoy the show.

A video package of the rivalry between The Pinnacle & Inner Circle airs.

Backstage we see Powerhouse Hobbs and Christian brawling it out backstage. Officials keep trying to break them up and then we return to the ring for the next match.

Match #2: Hangman Page defeated Joey Janela (w/ Sonny Kiss) after hitting the Buckshot Lariat for the pinfall. After the match Taz grabs the mic and says I’ll like to introduce you to the guy that’s gonna kick your ass this Sunday, Brian Cage. Hangman then grabs the mic and says shut the hell up because every week it’s the same because you’ll talk and I’ll get distracted while Starks or Hook show up and attack me. Page then looks at Cage and says are you really the type of man that needs their help to kick my ass? Do you not have the balls or are they shrunk up in you. Cage then flips out and says I don’t need them because I’ll kick your ass. (Page was a bloody mess since he managed to get busted open at the end of his match).

We see a promo from Moxley & Kingston as they take the stolen shoes from the Young Bucks and bury them in mud. They’ll be going to war for the tag team championships. They want those belts. Kingston then speaks to all the people in the back that are sitting there collective checks while the Bucks and Omega decided to go all carny they did nothing while Kingston & Moxley aren’t gonna sit back. They will stop them this Sunday.