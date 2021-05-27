Tony Khan on Sting’s return to the ring, The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed, title match, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

We’re happy to share Tony Khan’s exclusive interview for AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast. Please see the synopsis and link below.

“Double or Nothing” will be held live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville this Sunday night, and the card is as stacked as the house will be for the big event! The first full-capacity crowd since the pandemic lockdown will see the four Championships defended, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle battle it out at the Stadium Stampede, the return of the Casino Battle Royale to Double or Nothing, and Sting wrestle in front of a crowd for the first time in six years. AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan returns to the podcast to breakdown the matches, the performers, the special Friday night live edition of Dynamite, and celebrate the arrival of a new era in AEW! He speaks to the expanded partnership with WarnerMedia, the launch of AEW Rampage, the return of Dynamite live in different cities every week, and the overall growth of the company and roster.

TONY KHAN QUOTES:

Tony Khan on the AEW World Tag Team Championship match:

“Moxley and Kingston against Young Bucks could very easily steal the show and be the match of the night, and I know for a fact that this is going to be one of the hardest matches to follow in AEW pay-per-view history.”

Tony Khan on Sting wrestling in front of live crowd Double or Nothing:

“I just think it’s gonna be a really electric moment, and I’m excited we all get to be a part of it, and everybody who watches Double or Nothing gets to be a part of it. It’s pretty cool.”

Tony Khan on The Varsity Blonds and The Acclaimed:

“They’re really two of the great success stories in AEW. I am as proud of the success of The Acclaimed and The Varsity Blonds in recent months as I am of anything we’ve done in terms of bringing along the roster through Elevation and Dark.”

LINK: https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/tony-khan-previews-double-or-nothing-2021