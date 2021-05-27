Note on Finn Balor’s future

There’s been a lot of speculation about Finn Balor possibly heading back to the main roster after his loss to WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross on this week’s show.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that members of the RAW creative team have asked for Balor to return for months now. However, no edict has come down from the top to pull Balor from NXT, at least as of this week.

It was also said that the NXT crew adores Balor, so unless the main roster has significant plans for him, he may end up staying where he is.

Balor spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports this week and said he would like to return to the main roster in the near future.

“I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE, and that’s, essentially, where I want to be performing,” Balor said. “I feel like in my last run there, I wasn’t doing myself justice. I needed to change something, and the change came with NXT to kinda figure out who I was again. I’ve managed to do that to some level, and I’m definitely hopeful that a return to RAW or SmackDown will happen in the future.”

Balor has not been on the main roster since the summer of 2019. His last match came at SummerSlam 2019 when he lost to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Stay tuned for more.