News on next Tuesday’s NXT opening match

Next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode will open with the Triple Threat to determine the “Takeover: In Your House” opponent for NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

As noted, the Triple Threat will feature Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano going at it to crown a new #1 contender. WWE has announced that this match will open Tuesday’s broadcast on the USA Network.

It was also announced that the Triple Threat will air with no commercials.

Tuesday’s NXT show will also feature Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza challenging NXT Tag Team Champions MSK with the titles on the line.

