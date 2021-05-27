News on Eva Marie’s return to WWE Raw

WWE reportedly has plans for Eva Marie to help get another female Superstar over.

As we’ve noted, WWE started airing new “Eva-Lution” vignettes for Marie’s return to RAW several weeks ago. While Eva has been training at the WWE Performance Center as of late, the language in the vignettes have led to speculation that Eva may be acting as some sort of manager on the red brand.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that the working plan is not for Eva to wrestle on RAW, but for her to be a vehicle to help get another female Superstar over. There is no word yet on who that will be.

It was first reported last fall that Eva’s WWE return was in the works after she parted ways with the company in 2017. This new report notes that the deal to bring Eva back was worked on for a long time before the vignettes started airing, and had nothing to do with WWE releasing other female talents.

