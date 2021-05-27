Audio: News and Notes from Cody’s Double or Nothing conference call

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Notes from today’s AEW media briefing ahead of the Double or Nothing PPV…

– Rhodes says there’s no plan for a TBS title, but another much-discussed title are coming at some point. TNT Title will remain the TNT Title.

– Rhodes clarifies there is no “AEW focus group” for his promos, he often uses voice memos to prepare promos and lean on people he trusts for feedback, said he misspoke in an interview about the usage of a “focus group”

– Cody says he won’t go back on his promise that he won’t challenge for the AEW title. He does say not being able to say he’s ‘the best’ eats him up.

– Cody says AEW Dynamite will be touring and they’ll judge how many fans can come in depending on what government guidelines where they go. However, they will come back to Daily’s Place regularly as it’s become their home.

– Rhodes says with AEW Rampage, they are looking forward to getting some of their talent “off the bench”. He reiterates they are looking to expand their roster as well

– Asked about recent rumors about EVP in-fighting, Rhodes says he talks to Bucks and Kenny nearly every day and alludes to hard feelings about WWE NXT moving to Tuesdays helping perpetuate it. “There’s no truth to it.”

– Rhodes says DDP introduced him to Anthony Ogogo. DDP introduces him to ‘about 10 people a day he says will change my life. I don’t know what his batting average is, but he was right with Ogogo.’

– Cody is asked about Britt Baker getting an action figure. Cody says he’s not in control of the action figures. “I can say, they will make the action figures that sell. She’s got to be on the list soon.”

– Cody teaches the beginning camps at the Nightmare Factory, which has taught him having patience and helped make him a far better wrestler.

(thanks to Alex McCarthy, Wrestling Observer, & John Pollock)