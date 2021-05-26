WWE employees to return to HQ offices

WWE employees are set to return to their Stamford, CT offices in July.

WWE held an all-hands-on-deck meeting this afternoon, led by WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan and Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen. PWInsider reports that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was not there for the meeting.

The biggest announcement coming out of the meeting was that all employees will return to their offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, starting in July.

WWE previously gave employees the option of working from home as much as possible, depending on the division of the company they were working for, due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting last year.

The full return to work at WWE HQ in Stamford is not a total shock as the move is taking place at the same time the company returns to touring.

Stay tuned for more.