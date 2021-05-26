Stephanie McMahon Explains What Benefit the Peacock Deal Has for WWE

May 26, 2021 - by James Walsh

Leaders Business recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who discussed WWE moving from the WWE Network model to Peacock in the United States. You can view a clip from the chat below.

Stephanie McMahon said on the move to Peacock, “The move allows us to really focus on what we do best, which is really the content production and storytelling. The shift provides added value for our fans, economics and scale for @WWE, and allows us to bring more people into the fold.”

