NWA Women’s Championship to be defended on AEW Double Or Nothing Pre-show

AEW has announced that the NWA Women’s World Title will be defended on the Double Or Nothing pre-show, The Buy In.

The match will see Serena Deeb defend her title against Riho.

AEW Double Or Nothing will take place on Sunday, May 30 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the updated announced card:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)

The Inner Circle must disband forever if they lose.

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

The Buy In Pre-show: NWA Women’s World Title Match

Riho vs. Serena Deeb (c)