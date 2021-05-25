WWE Main Event to feature only 2 of 3 Falls match this week

The Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali feud looks like it may be coming to an end on this Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode.

WWE taped a 2 of 3 Falls match between the former friends turned rivals on Monday night before RAW. This was the only Main Event match taped this week, indicating it will take up the full episode.

You can click here for spoilers from the match.

One user on Twitter (@XylotThemes) noted that this was easily the best WWE Main Event match of the year so far.

This 2 of 3 Falls match comes after a recent series of Ali vs. Ricochet matches on WWE Main Event. Ali won the April 29 match, Ricochet won the May 6 match, and then the May 13 match ended in a double count out.

Ali and Ricochet have not commented on the 2 of 3 Falls match as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.