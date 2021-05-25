WWE commentators comment on Adnan Virk leaving

There’s no official word yet on who will replace Adnan Virk as the new WWE RAW lead announcer on Monday, but there is speculation on at least one name who has been on WWE TV as of late.

As noted, WWE and Virk announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have parted ways. Virk, who just started with WWE by replacing Tom Phillips on the post-WrestleMania 37 RAW last month, later issued a statement thanking WWE, noting that the weekly WWE travel along with his other jobs was too much of a grind for he and his family.

It’s been reported by PWInsider that if WWE officials have made a decision on Virk’s replacement for Monday’s RAW, it’s being kept very close to the vest so far. There’s a lot of speculation on former UFC and American Ninja Warrior announcer Jimmy Smith joining the red brand announce team as he has been putting in a lot of work to prepare for future WWE broadcast assignments as of late. Smith has done some WWE NXT work over the last several weeks.

Several WWE announcers took to Twitter this afternoon and made statements in support of Virk.

SmackDown’s Greg Hamilton sent a message to Virk’s critics.

“For those who don’t know, @adnansvirk is a CLASS ACT. Did his very best in a situation within our business that is difficult. He accepted the challenge which most wouldn’t. So STOP. STOP. Trolls couldn’t do any better. Come at me and I’ll still support my guy. He did his best,” Hamilton wrote. He added in a follow-up tweet, “And also…..I get ONE SHOT to deliver your favorite superstars introduction…..ONE…:it has to be PERFECT every time…..no “what I meant to say” no. Perfect. As a RING ANNOUNCER. Perfect. Or you will notice. PERFECT. For years. [100 points emoji] [right-facing fist emoji] [microphone emoji] [back of hand emoji]”

Virk responded to Hamilton and wrote, “A friend for life in my guy @GregHamiltonWWE who was so kind and gracious to me during my audition process. He is a big talent but also hysterical and genuine. I will miss our inside jokes brother (alpha male)”

Byron Saxton, who worked with Virk on RAW, called Virk an exceptional human being.

“I’m extremely grateful we got to work with you Adnan. You’re an exceptional human being. [folded hands emoji],” Saxton wrote.

Virk responded, “Much love brother! You are one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Class act, supremely talented and I’ll miss our laughs backstage when we would commiserate!”

Corey Graves wished Virk the best of luck, writing, “I appreciate your time and effort in this crazy world. If nothing else, we made some new friends in the process. Best of luck, man.”

Virk wrote back, “You are one of the best teammates I’ve ever had and I have a ton of respect for you, man. Hopefully we can walk the Clemente bridge together one day!”

Adam Pearce also tweeted Virk and wrote, “See ya down the road, my man. [folded hands emoji]”

Virk responded, “You’re a good man, Adam! Hope the Pack can keep Rodgers! Thanks for everything man”

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Paquette (Renee Young) also commented on today’s WWE cuts, which included office staff and Virk.

She wrote, “I hate seeing great, talent people lose their jobs. But on another note: there’s some great, talented people on the market now. Snatch em up! Anyone that’s been under the WWE umbrella for some time will undoubtedly prove their talent and worth in whichever market the choose.”

A fan asked Renee if we will see her back on TV full-time. She responded and said she will be back once she and Jon Moxley welcome their first child together.

“Hell yes. Just gotta unload this little beeeb first,” she wrote.

Renee is due to give birth some time next month.

