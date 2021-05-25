NXT Championship challenger for TakeOver to be named next week

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross is set to defend his title against Johnny Gargano, Kyle O’Reilly or Pete Dunne at the upcoming “Takeover: In Your House 2021” event.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced during tonight’s show that the winner of the Finn Balor vs. Kross main event would defend the title at Takeover, against the winner of a Triple Threat match announced for next week’s show. That match will feature Gargano vs. O’Reilly vs. Dunne.

Tonight’s NXT main event saw Kross retain his title over Balor, in a rematch of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” match that saw Kross become champion.

It was previously announced that next week’s NXT show will also feature Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde challenging NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

NXT “Takeover: In Your House 2021” will take place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. No other matches have been announced as of this writing.

Below are several shots from tonight’s NXT main event: