LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to promote tonight’s main event for the NXT Title. We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix as fans chant “NXT!” and cheer. The announcers hype tonight’s card. We go to the ring.

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

Out first for the opener is Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, riding in on Shotzi’s tank as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. They hit the corners to pose as fans cheer them on. Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez are out next to boos for this match that will move the winners closer to a match with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Gonzalez and Shotzi start off. Shotzi ducks a shot and jumps on her back but Gonzalez tosses her tot he mat. Gonzalez blocks a pin attempt with ease. Shotzi leaps with knees but Gonzalez catches her and shoves her down in the corner. Moon tags in and tries for a roll-up but Gonzalez overpowers. Moon keeps trying but Gonzalez won’t let her in. Moon with a hurricanrana takedown for a 2 count, then another 2 count. Moon with another takedown for 2. Gonzalez is furious now.

She chases Moon around the ring and back in. Moon leaps but Gonzalez catches her, then slams her as Kai tags in. Gonzalez drops Kai onto Moon for another 2 count. Gonzalez tags in and kicks Moon in the corner. Gonzalez whips Moon hard into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Kai tags in and misses a running kick to the corner. Shotzi tags in and unloads on Kai. Shotzi with a corner splash and a reverse Slingblade. Shotzi with a senton to the back against the ropes. Kai kicks out at 2. Shotzi tags out but Kai gets double teamed. Moon with a standing moonsault for 2. Shotzi tags back in.

Shotzi drops Kai and applies a Texas Cloverleaf submission. Kai moves to the ropes and Gonzalez finally pulls her to the ropes to break it as fans boo. Gonzalez tags in and drops a bunch of elbows on Shotzi for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Gonzalez stalking Shotzi as she recovers.

Back from the break and Moon mounts offense on Gonzalez. Moon with a big dropkick and right hand for a pop. Moon with more offense as she yells out. Moon drops Gonzalez and dodges a running kick by Kai on the apron. Moon gets double teamed now. Kai covers for a close 2 count as Shotzi breaks it up just in tie. Gonzalez gets knocked to the floor by Shotzi. Kai stops Moon from tagging but she kicks her away and in comes Shotzi, unloading on Kai. Shotzi with a big Fireman’s Facebuster for a 2 count. Kai gets whipped hard into the corner. Moon tags in and puts Kai on her shoulders as Shotzi goes up top but Gonzalez saves her partner. Shotzi leaps off the top and takes Gonzalez down. Kai with a Scorpion Kick.

Moon takes Kai down into a submission now. Gonzalez breaks it up and drops Moon with a big forearm. Gonzalez with the big one-arm Powerbomb to Moon in the middle of the ring but Moon turns it into a modified Eclipse. Kai gets double teamed in the middle of the ring and Moon covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

– After the match, Shotzi and Moon celebrate as the music hits. Gonzalez runs in and levels them both with big boots as fans boo. Gonzalez follows to the floor and powerbombs Shotzi into the Plexiglas barrier, then the ring post, then the barrier again, all while Kai is grounding moon in the corner, forcing her to watch. Gonzalez keeps Shotzi up on her shoulders, then drops her over the barrier as the boos get louder. Kai and Gonzalez head to the back.

– Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher are backstage now. They talk about the NXT tag team division and how now their path runs right through The Grizzled Young Veterans. Ciampa says there will be a round 3 now. He gets up and throws his chair across the room. Thatcher then tosses his chair and says he’s going to enjoy breaking the limbs of James Drake and Zack Gibson. Ciampa comes back into the camera view and stands with Thatcher to end the segment.

– We get a quick promo for Bobby Fish vs. Pete Dunne. Back to commercial.

