Lio Rush Does WWE Motion Capture for New Video Game

May 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

The latest development diary for WWE 2K22 reveals that Lio Rush provided motion capture for the game, providing moves and motions. Rush confirmed the news on Twitter.

He wrote: “The moves in this game is going to be insane 😏. P.S this was incredibly fun. #WWE2K”

Rush was released from the WWE last year and has been working on the independent scene and MLW.

