Eva Marie on training at the WWE PC, her new Raw vignette

Eva Marie was training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Monday.

Eva took to Instagram and Twitter and gave a shout-out to WWE Coach Norman Smiley, noting that he has believed in her since day one.

“Major shout to my coach, the legend Mr Norman Smiley who has believed in me since day 1 and continues to kick my A$$ [hands raised emoji] [flex emoji] [wrestling emoji] #MyOG – @wwe @wwenxt #EVALution #ALLEverything #WWERaw,” she wrote.

This week’s WWE RAW on the USA Network featured the fourth “Eva-Lution” vignette to build to Eva’s return to the WWE storylines. You can see that vignette below.

Based on her recent vignettes, there has been speculation on Eva performing as some sort of manager, but it looks like she is also preparing to resume her in-ring career.

Eva was trending on social media after last night’s RAW vignette aired. She commented on being a trending topic and wrote, “As the #EVALution grows we trend more and more each week [fist emoji [mechanical arm emoji] @WWE #ALLEverything”

Eva also made several tweets about being the new face of RAW, which brought mixed reactions from the WWE Universe.

There is no word on when Eva will return to RAW live, but WWE noted this week that she is “almost ready” to bring the Eva-Lution to Monday nights, and that her arrival is imminent.

Stay tuned for more on Eva’s return to WWE. You can see her photo with Smiley below, along with the latest “Eva-Lution” vignette and some of her related tweets: