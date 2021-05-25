Ethan Page announces new baby with wife

May 25, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Page tweeted a family photo and noted that the new baby boy will be arriving this fall.

Page and his wife already have a daughter together.

Page defeated Alex Reynolds on Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode. He and Scorpio Sky are set to face Sting and Darby Allin at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view next weekend.

You can see Page’s related posts below:

