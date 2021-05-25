Ethan Page announces new baby with wife

AEW star Ethan Page took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Page tweeted a family photo and noted that the new baby boy will be arriving this fall.

Page and his wife already have a daughter together.

Page defeated Alex Reynolds on Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation episode. He and Scorpio Sky are set to face Sting and Darby Allin at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view next weekend.

You can see Page’s related posts below: